German Environment Minister: will seek CO2 permit deal with EconMin in 2013

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s environment and economy ministers are still at odds over a possible reform of Europe’s system of permits to cut carbon emissions but will try to reach a consensus early next year, Environment Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

The dispute between the two ministers has been a major factor in holding up any EU-wide agreement to withdraw some emissions permits from the market to stop a price slump.

“Sometime in the spring... we will discuss the reform of emissions trading again,” said Altmaier at a news conference, adding that if an EU decision had to be made then it was clear that the ministers should try to reach a common stance.