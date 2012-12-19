FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Environment Minister: will seek CO2 permit deal with EconMin in 2013
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 19, 2012 / 11:48 AM / 5 years ago

German Environment Minister: will seek CO2 permit deal with EconMin in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with Environment Minister Peter Altmaier before a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s environment and economy ministers are still at odds over a possible reform of Europe’s system of permits to cut carbon emissions but will try to reach a consensus early next year, Environment Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

The dispute between the two ministers has been a major factor in holding up any EU-wide agreement to withdraw some emissions permits from the market to stop a price slump.

“Sometime in the spring... we will discuss the reform of emissions trading again,” said Altmaier at a news conference, adding that if an EU decision had to be made then it was clear that the ministers should try to reach a common stance.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.