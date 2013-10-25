Merkel's party to push on C02 backloading in coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives will argue for a new push in support of backloading of CO2 emissions certificates in coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD), according to a document prepared for the negotiations.

In the document, which lists the key positions of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian allies the Christian Social Union (CSU) in looming talks on financial issues, the parties urge a “new impetus” on backloading.

German support for the European Commission’s backloading proposal to temporarily withdraw 900 million allowances from the market is crucial for the law to pass. But the plan has stalled for months as Berlin withheld its backing due to differences within Merkel’s outgoing center-right government.