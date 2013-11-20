Weidmann warns Germany against undoing economic reforms

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Jens Weidmann - head of the Bundesbank - has warned politicians negotiating a new German coalition government against undoing reforms that have improved competitiveness in the past decade.

Weidmann told Die Zeit weekly in an interview for Thursday’s edition he believed Chancellor Angela Merkel and her prospective Social Democrat partners wanted to equip Germany for future challenges in education, social security and the labor market.

“But that should not mean rowing back on reforms that helped us so decisively when we were still seen as the Sick Man of Europe,” he said in a preview of the interview on Wednesday.