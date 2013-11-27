FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German SPD leader warns on anti-euro parties in European vote
#World News
November 27, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

German SPD leader warns on anti-euro parties in European vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe faces a major task in combating the rise of anti-euro and right-wing parties in next year’s European Parliament elections, the chairman of Germany’s Social Democrats said on Wednesday after clinching a coalition deal with Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

“We have a European election campaign ahead of us in which everyone everywhere, including in Germany, who stands for European ideas and wants to develop (Europe) further, stabilize it and revive it, will have their hands full in stopping anti-European parties and right-wing populist parties who are mobilizing against Europe,” Sigmar Gabriel told reporters at a news conference with Merkel.

Gabriel also said he expected a broad majority of his party members to vote for the coalition agreement. Some 474,000 card-carrying SPD members must approve the deal for it to take effect.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
