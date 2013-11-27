FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM lauds German coalition deal, says must strengthen EU
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2013 / 11:40 AM / 4 years ago

Italy PM lauds German coalition deal, says must strengthen EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a party congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Leipzig, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Wednesday welcomed a deal between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats on the conditions for forming a government supported by a grand coalition.

“It’s positive news,” Letta told reporters, commenting on the agreement. “A lot of time has passed (since the election) and there’s a need for a German government as soon as possible.”

Letta said he hopes the new German government will support Italy’s aim to strengthen the European Union.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi. Writing by Steve Scherer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.