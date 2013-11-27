Italy PM lauds German coalition deal, says must strengthen EU

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a party congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Leipzig, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Wednesday welcomed a deal between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats on the conditions for forming a government supported by a grand coalition.

“It’s positive news,” Letta told reporters, commenting on the agreement. “A lot of time has passed (since the election) and there’s a need for a German government as soon as possible.”

Letta said he hopes the new German government will support Italy’s aim to strengthen the European Union.