Italy PM lauds German coalition deal, says must strengthen EU

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Wednesday welcomed a deal between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats on the conditions for forming a government supported by a grand coalition.
“It’s positive news,” Letta told reporters, commenting on the agreement. “A lot of time has passed (since the election) and there’s a need for a German government as soon as possible.”
Letta said he hopes the new German government will support Italy’s aim to strengthen the European Union.
