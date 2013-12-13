Schaeuble to remain finance minister in new government: sources

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble delivers his speech at the European Banking Congress at the old opera house in Frankfurt, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Wolfgang Schaeuble will remain finance minister in Angela Merkel’s new coalition government with the Social Democrats (SPD), party sources said on Friday.

Merkel is on the verge of securing a third term as chancellor but is awaiting a green light from a poll of grassroots SPD members. Results of the referendum are expected on Saturday.

Sources also confirmed that SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel would lead a ministry responsible for the economy and energy policy, while fellow SPD member Frank-Walter Steinmeier would return as foreign minister, a post he held between 2005 and 2009.