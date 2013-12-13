FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble to remain finance minister in new government: sources
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2013 / 5:13 PM / 4 years ago

Schaeuble to remain finance minister in new government: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble delivers his speech at the European Banking Congress at the old opera house in Frankfurt, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Wolfgang Schaeuble will remain finance minister in Angela Merkel’s new coalition government with the Social Democrats (SPD), party sources said on Friday.

Merkel is on the verge of securing a third term as chancellor but is awaiting a green light from a poll of grassroots SPD members. Results of the referendum are expected on Saturday.

Sources also confirmed that SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel would lead a ministry responsible for the economy and energy policy, while fellow SPD member Frank-Walter Steinmeier would return as foreign minister, a post he held between 2005 and 2009.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.