Germany's Reimann coffee family plans further growth
May 22, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Reimann coffee family plans further growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Germany’s Reimann family, among Germany’s richest, plans more worldwide coffee investments following its major coffee retail expansion agreed in the United States in May, an advance release from a German magazine said on Thursday.

On May 7, the Reimann’s company D.E Master Blenders 1753 and U.S. group Mondelez International Inc said they were merging their retail coffee product businesses to create a company with annual sales of about $7 billion aimed at taking on market leader Nestle SA.

Peter Harf, a Reimann advisor, plans to create a global coffee empire for the family, he said in an interview with the weekly Manager magazine for publication on Friday.

Harf said his goal is to create the “global number two or even number one” coffee company.

The merger will combines Mondelez’s retail coffee brands such as Carte Noire and Gevalia with D.E Master Blenders’ brands Douwe Egberts, L‘OR, Pilao and Senseo. The new company will be a joint venture controlled by D.E Master Blenders’ parent JAB Holding Co.

Harf told the magazine that the Mondelez venture will not be the last move in the coffee sector.

“We want to grow organically and also non-organically,” Harf told the magazine.

He saw potential for acquisitions in North America.

Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy

