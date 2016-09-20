FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monitor funds' influence on German business: monopolies body
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 20, 2016 / 11:29 AM / a year ago

Monitor funds' influence on German business: monopolies body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The famous skyline with its banking district is pictured in Frankfurt early evening April 13, 2015.Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany needs to keep a closer eye on the influence of funds and institutional investors on German business because they may be distorting competition, the head of the Monopolies Commission said on Tuesday.

Large investors, such as U.S. wealth manager Blackrock (BKCC.O) or Norway's sovereign wealth fund, have stakes in numerous German companies that are partly in competition with each other, Achim Wambach said in Berlin.

This trend is especially pronounced in sectors such as computer manufacturing, optical and electronic equipment, as well as machinery and vehicle construction, he said.

"There is the danger that competition could be impeded," said Wambach, who is chief of the independent commission that advises the government on competition policy. There are already initial indications of distorting effects on competition, he added.

Wambach said Germany's cartel office should take a close look at drugmaker Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto (MON.N), since Blackrock has holdings in both companies.

"The cartel office should at least cast an eye on it," he said.

On the whole, however, there was no reason for competition concerns since the concentration of companies in Germany had fallen, he added.

In addition, the interrelationship of its 100 biggest companies had also declined, he said, referring to multiple mandate holders in supervisory boards and mutual capital shares.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.