German woman, dead six months, found in front of TV
March 25, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

German woman, dead six months, found in front of TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The corpse of a 66-year-old German woman who died more than six months ago was found in her apartment, in front of a television set that was still on, the Frankfurter Neue Presse newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The woman, in the town of Oberursel near Frankfurt, died of natural causes in a nightgown while watching TV. There was a program guide from September nearby, the newspaper said, describing the body as “partially mummified”.

Police said residents in the 30-apartment block had noticed an unpleasant smell in the staircase but no one had informed the authorities. The landlord opened the apartment after noticing the her mailbox jammed with uncollected letters.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
