ECB says OMT plan "falls within its mandate"

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it had taken note of the German Constitutional Court’s decision to refer a complaint against its bond-buying plan to the European Court, stressing that it saw the program as falling within its purview.

The court said there was good reason to think the scheme exceeds the ECB’s mandate and violates the prohibition of monetary financing of governments.

“The ECB takes note of the announcement made today by the German constitutional court,” the central bank said in a statement. “The ECB reiterates that the OMT program falls within its mandate.”