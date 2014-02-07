FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says OMT plan "falls within its mandate"
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 7, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

ECB says OMT plan "falls within its mandate"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it had taken note of the German Constitutional Court’s decision to refer a complaint against its bond-buying plan to the European Court, stressing that it saw the program as falling within its purview.

The court said there was good reason to think the scheme exceeds the ECB’s mandate and violates the prohibition of monetary financing of governments.

“The ECB takes note of the announcement made today by the German constitutional court,” the central bank said in a statement. “The ECB reiterates that the OMT program falls within its mandate.”

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.