France says Germany court ruling to help stabilize euro
September 12, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

France says Germany court ruling to help stabilize euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France welcomed a decision by Germany’s Constitutional Court on Thursday which gave the green light to the euro zone’s new rescue fund and budget pact, saying it would allow progress toward stabilizing the euro zone.

“This decision allows us to take the next step towards stabilizing the euro zone via the possibility of ESM intervention and that is very good news as far as we are concerned,” European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said after a cabinet meeting.

Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Nicholas Vinocur

