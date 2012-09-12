FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says court ruling gives security to German taxpayers
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 12, 2012 / 10:53 AM / 5 years ago

Merkel says court ruling gives security to German taxpayers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said the German Constitutional Court’s ruling on Wednesday allowing for ratification of the euro zone’s rescue fund on certain conditions provided security for German lawmakers and taxpayers.

The court earlier ruled that an injunction against the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the euro zone’s new fiscal compact was largely unfounded but said the German lower house of parliament must approve any future increases in Germany’s liability beyond 190 billion euros ($245.57 billion).

“Affirming the rights of the parliament gives everyone in this house as well as the taxpayers and citizens of this country security,” Merkel told the lower house, the Bundestag, during a debate on the 2013 budget.

”This security is important for the course we are taking and that’s why I say it’s a good day for Germany and for Europe.

Merkel also said troubled euro zone countries must take the lead in tackling their own problems and she reiterated Germany’s view that not all banks in the euro zone should be supervised by a planned new European banking regulator.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.