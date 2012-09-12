FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German President to decide shortly on ESM law ratification
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 12, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

German President to decide shortly on ESM law ratification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German President Joachim Gauck will decide as soon as possible on the ratification of the euro zone’s new rescue fund, his spokeswoman said, after Germany’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday gave it the green light.

“With its ruling today the Constitutional Court has cleared the way for the ratification process. The court’s decision will now be evaluated immediately,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

It is not yet possible to name a date, she added.

The president must sign the legislation before it can come into force. Germany’s two chambers of parliament have already approved the rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and the euro zone’s fiscal compact.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Sarah Marsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.