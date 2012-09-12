FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy minister says court ruling helps stabilize euro
September 12, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

German economy minister says court ruling helps stabilize euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Economy Minister Philipp Roesler welcomed the German Constitutional Court’s ruling on Wednesday clearing the way for Berlin to ratify the euro zone’s new rescue fund under certain conditions.

“Today is a good day for Europe. With this clear decision from the Constitutional Court, we came an important step closer to the goal of keeping the euro stable,” Roesler, who is also deputy chancellor, told reporters.

It was the first official German reaction to the ruling.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, writing by Alexandra Hudson

