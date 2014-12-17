German court declares tax breaks for family-run firms unconstitutional

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Inheritance tax breaks for Germany’s family-run companies are illegal in their current form, a top court ruled on Wednesday, giving the government until mid-2016 to produce new legislation that is likely to be more restrictive.

The ruling by the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe in southern Germany was being closely watched by thousands of family-owned “Mittelstand” firms that form the backbone of Europe’s largest economy.

They had warned in the run-up to the decision that scrapping the tax breaks, which were last amended in 2009, could lead to cuts in jobs and investments.

Ferdinand Kirchhof, vice president at the court, said the current regime violated the principle of equal tax treatment in its scope and application. But in its nuanced ruling, the judges also said it was legitimate to give the heirs of family-run companies some form of relief from inheritance taxes.

They said tighter restrictions were needed for family-owned firms to qualify for tax breaks.

“In general, the court considers it justified that lawmakers offer some protection to family-run companies when they are passed on to the next generation so that their future is not put in jeopardy from a fiscal viewpoint,” Kirchhof said.

Around 90 percent of German companies are family-run, employing more than half of the country’s workforce and producing half of Germany’s economic output.

The case was brought by the Federal Fiscal Court, which challenged a 2009 law that allows ownership of family-run firms to be passed from one generation to the next tax free, provided the heirs keep it going for seven years and preserve jobs.

Deputy Finance Minister Michael Meister said lawmakers would examine the ruling before deciding on revisions.

Roland Mack, who runs theme park Europa-Park in southwestern Germany, said he had already transferred around 20 percent of his share in the firm, established in 1780, to his children but the verdict created uncertainty about what handing down firms to the next generation would entail in future.

“If the inheritance tax law had been scrapped altogether, then at least we’d have planning security,” he told Reuters.

The DGB federation of trade unions said the ruling would force the rich to pay up.

”Inheritance tax law will need to be fundamentally reformed after this verdict, Stefan Koerzell, a DGB board member, said. “From July 2016, wealthy people and rich family firms should no longer be able to use it as a way of saving on taxes.”

But Anton Steiner, president of the German forum for inheritance law, said it failed to deal with huge injustices.

“Some people inherit a little and pay a lot while others inherit a lot and pay a little ... The constitutional court has recognized this but unfortunately it has not forcefully drawn the necessary conclusions.”