Buba chief says would favor more limits on ECB mandate
June 12, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

Buba chief says would favor more limits on ECB mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jens Weidmann, President of Germany's federal reserve bank Bundesbank addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Germany’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday he would favor imposing further limits on the European Central Bank’s mandate due to possible risks to stability.

In a hearing into the legality of the ECB’s bond-buying program, Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle asked whether further regulating the ECB’s mandate via German “constitutional directives” would be “a sensible strategy”.

Weidmann replied:

”The decision I made relating to OMT signals that I am ready to limit the room for maneuver because otherwise I am concerned that, in the end, long-term problems could be the result of using the scope we have and .. risks to stability.

“I think you face the problem of formalizing this fencing-in in a way that is possible to implement,” he said.

Reporting by Annika Breidthard; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

