Kurdish militants kill security forces, workers in southeast - officials
DIYARBAKIR Kurdish militants killed a soldier, village guard and three workers in attacks in three separate provinces in southeastern Turkey on Monday, officials said.
BERLIN Seventeen people were killed when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, local newspaper Frankenpost said.
Frankenpost did not identify its source for the information and police were not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters. A police spokesman told broadcaster n-tv that 17 people were unaccounted for and he expected several had died.
Thirty-one people were injured, some seriously, police said on Twitter. They said there were 48 people on the bus at the time of the crash.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Alexander Ratz; Editing by Andrew Roche)
DIYARBAKIR Kurdish militants killed a soldier, village guard and three workers in attacks in three separate provinces in southeastern Turkey on Monday, officials said.
WASHINGTON A U.S. warship sailed near a disputed island in the South China Sea claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam on Sunday in an operation meant to challenge the competing claims of all three nations, a U.S. Defense Department official said.