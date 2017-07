Helicopters at the site where a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway near Muenchberg, Germany, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/News 5.

Helicopters at the site where a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway near Muenchberg, Germany, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/News 5.

Ambulance cars and fire engines near a bus after thirty-one people were injured, some of them seriously, when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway near Muenchberg, Germany, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/News 5.

BERLIN Thirty-one people were injured, some seriously, when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, police said on Twitter.

There were 48 people on the bus at the time of the crash. A police spokesman told broadcaster n-tv that 17 people were unaccounted for and he expected several had died.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Alexander Ratz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)