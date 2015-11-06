FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Train crash in northern Bavaria kills two
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2015 / 8:39 AM / 2 years ago

Train crash in northern Bavaria kills two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A passenger train collided with an articulated lorry at a railway crossing in northern Bavaria late on Thursday, killing two people and injuring several others, police said on Friday.

The train was carrying around 40 people when it rammed into a lorry that had stopped on the railway tracks near Freihung, northeast of Nuremberg at around 2100 GMT on Thursday evening, police said.

The trailer was separated from the lorry due to the force of the collision and dragged several hundred meters by the passenger train. Both vehicles then caught fire, police said.

The 30-year-old lorry driver was killed and another body was found in the train driver’s cab, they said. The lorry’s co-driver escaped with light injuries.

Of the sixteen passengers treated for injuries, four were taken to hospital but their condition is not critical, police said.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.