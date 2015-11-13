FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police find seven dead babies in apartment
November 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

German police find seven dead babies in apartment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The bodies of seven dead babies have been found in an apartment in the southern German state of Bavaria, police said, adding that they wanted to question a 45-year-old woman who was the previous tenant of the property.

Police were alerted by another woman who found the body of a baby in the apartment in the town of Wallenfels near the border with the Czech Republic on Thursday afternoon, they said in a statement.

Police found six more bodies in the flat after a search.

Investigators will hold a news conference on the incident later on Friday.

“Forensic examinations have been carried out on the infant bodies since the morning,” the statement said, adding that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The results of forensic tests are expected early next week.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by Jeremy Gaunt

