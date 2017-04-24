FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
German cyber crime rose 80 percent in 2016: report
April 23, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 4 months ago

German cyber crime rose 80 percent in 2016: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wearing balaclavas are silhouetted as they pose with a laptops in front of a screen projected with the word 'cyber crime' and binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.Dado Ruvic

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government registered 82,649 cases of computer fraud, espionage and other cyber crimes in 2016, an increase of just over 80 percent from 2015, a German newspaper reported on Sunday.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere is due to release the new statistics, part of the government's annual crime report, on Monday, according to Die Welt newspaper.

In addition to cyber crime, German police also registered 253,290 cases of crimes carried out with the help of the internet, an increase of 3.6 percent from 2015, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

