FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No threat of looming global currency war: Germany deputy minister
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 9, 2013 / 1:52 PM / 4 years ago

No threat of looming global currency war: Germany deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is not concerned about competitive devaluation, which finance ministers have discussed at recent meetings, and there is no threat of a looming global currency war, Germany’s Deputy Economy Minister told Reuters on Friday.

“I‘m not really worried about that at the moment,” Bernhard Heitzer said. “I don’t see a looming currency war.”

In February the Group of 20 nations vowed to refrain from competitive devaluations and move towards market-determined exchange rates.

Reporting by Gernot Heller and Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.