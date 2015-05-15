FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 15, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Unknown hackers attack German parliament's data network

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Unknown hackers have attacked the German Bundestag lower house of parliament’s computer system, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Friday.

German news magazine Der Spiegel’s online edition had earlier said that the internal data network had been subject to an attack. It said experts had noticed several days ago that unknown attackers had tried to get into the data network.

At almost the same time experts from Germany’s domestic intelligence agency (BfV) at the government’s cyber defense center noticed the spying attempt and warned the Bundestag administration, the report said.

“There was an attack on the Bundestag’s IT system,” parliamentary spokeswoman Eva Haacke said, giving no further details. “Experts from the Bundestag and the BSI (the German Federal Office for Information Security) are working on it.”

In January, German government websites, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s page, were hacked in an attack claimed by a group demanding Berlin end support for the Ukrainian government, shortly before their leaders were to meet.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Michelle Martin

