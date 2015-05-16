FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No sign hackers got info in attack on German parliament system: spokeswoman
May 16, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

No sign hackers got info in attack on German parliament system: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photo illustration shows a USB device being plugged into a laptop computer in Berlin July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Bundestag lower house of parliament is trying to repair its computer system after a hacking attack but there are no indications yet that hackers accessed information, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The Bundestag is analyzing what happened and experts from the Bundestag administration and the BSI (the German Federal Office for Information Security) are working to repair the system, the spokeswoman said.

On Friday a German media report said that unknown hackers had been attempting to access the Bundestag’s internal data network for several days.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Dominic Evans

