Germany confirms will issue around 50.5 bln euros in debt in second-quarter
March 23, 2016 / 9:26 AM / in 2 years

Germany confirms will issue around 50.5 bln euros in debt in second-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The German finance ministry, built during the Nazi period as Reichsluftfahrtministerium (Ministry of Aviation) is decorated with a Christmas tree and ornaments in Berlin December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s debt agency confirmed on Wednesday that it would issue around 50.5 billion euros worth of bond and treasury bills in the second quarter of 2015, in line with issuance plans from December.

The debt agency said it still aimed to issue around 13.5 billion euros in money market instruments, or Bubills, and around 37 billion euros in capital market instruments in the quarter.

Germany has had a balanced federal budget since 2014 and aims to maintain that record until at least 2020.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Hugh Lawson

