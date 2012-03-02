EU debt brake puts pressure on German states

BERLIN (Reuters) - Having convinced Europe to embrace Berlin-style fiscal discipline, Germany still needs to get its 16 federal states on board or it could risk slipping the debt brake it has pressed on its EU peers.

Germany has had a commitment to reduce new debt anchored in its constitution since 2009 and the European version, which Berlin insisted on as part of a fiscal pact which all but two European Union leaders signed in Brussels on Friday, is modeled on that law.

However, under the German version of the law, states were given until 2020 to get their finances in order. The new European rule has target dates for Germany’s combined federal and state budgets which kick in four years earlier and, for some aspects, as soon as next year.

Either the states will have to ramp up their savings efforts or Berlin - which has no direct power over state finances - will have to compensate for regional shortfalls to meet the new European goal.

The dilemma has already triggered a blame game between Berlin and the states, or “Laender.”

“It’s embarrassing that the states constantly hide behind the federation, even though together with the communities, they have more tax income than the federal government,” said Otto Fricke, an MP and budget expert in the junior coalition party, the Free Democrats. “The reduction of the deficit is a task for Germany as a whole.”

How did Germany get itself into this bind? After all the EU debt-brake law, approved by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in December, was essentially German-made.

Some officials say the federal government, frustrated with lack of progress made by the Laender to fix their balance sheets, intended to raise the pressure on them with a more ambitious European law.

One said Schaeuble simply miscalculated, forgetting that the German law set different target dates for federal and state budgets, while the EU law combines the two.

SCHADENFREUDE

The two-year-old euro zone sovereign debt crisis has highlighted a split between northern European countries focused on budget discipline and austerity and peripheral peers, such as Greece, which struggle to survive under their debt piles.

Germany, the paymaster of the euro zone, with its conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel has pursued a relentless drive to get all countries to adhere to the traditional German goal of fiscal discipline, leading to reforms that have gone straight to the bone of ordinary people across Europe.

That has made her a target for many seeking a scapegoat, so Germany’s potential struggle to stick to the EU debt brake could be greeted with ‘Schadenfreude’ elsewhere in the bloc.

For now, Germany has little to worry about. A strong economy helped its 16 states to a deficit of just 9.4 billion euros in 2011, much less than a projected 23.7 billion.

And the overall German structural deficit - that part which exists regardless of the economic cycle and which includes the 16 states, communities, social insurance and federal budgets - came in at 0.8 percent of gross domestic product last year.

It is expected to shrink further to 0.5 percent this year.

So far, a slowdown at the end of 2011 appears to have been just a blip and analysts expect Europe’s largest economy to return to healthy growth in the second half of this year, though concerns remain that it could take a hit from a prolonged euro zone crisis.

The trouble is that even though Berlin’s federal government has no legal sway over the states’ budgets, for EU purposes the overall budget is what counts.

The German federal government has until 2016 to cut its structural deficit to no more than 0.35 percent - a line it plans to cross two years early - but its Laender have until 2020 to present balanced budgets.

The EU’s existing Stability and Growth Pact as well as the new fiscal compact also dictate that the overall structural deficit should not rise above 0.5 percent of GDP by 2013 in case of the former and by a so far unspecified deadline in case of the latter treaty. If it does rise above the threshold, sanctions await.

“In order for Germany as a whole to fulfill the debt brake of the fiscal compact, the Laender and communities also have to reduce their structural deficits,” Norbert Barthle, a budget expert in Merkel’s conservatives, told Reuters.

MIXED PICTURE

Some Laender are already doing well and carry most of the 16 states’ weight on their shoulders.

Last year, Bavaria had a budget surplus of 950 million euros and the eastern state of Saxony a surplus of 2 billion euros.

But in the city-state of Berlin the deficit was 1.1 billion euros, Lower Saxony’s gap was at 2.4 billion euros and Germany’s most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) posted a deficit of 2.9 billion last year.

That, however, does not bother some states. NRW finance minister Norbert Walter-Borjans, whose state represents the finance ministers in the Bundesrat upper chamber of parliament this year, says he sees no need for the Laender to act.

“Germany’s rules on the limitation of new debt go far beyond what the other EU member states have fixed so far,” Borjans told Reuters. “Therefore the Laender see no changed need to act.”

Others, such as the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, look to the federal government, saying it has to do more to ease their pain.

Schleswig-Holstein’s finance ministry would like the federal government to come up with a fund to redeem old debt or the option of joint federal and state bonds that would allow the states to benefit from cheap rates the federation can get on international bond markets, a concept similar to common euro zone bonds which Merkel has long opposed.

Opposition parliamentarian Gerhard Schick, finance expert for the Greens in the lower house, or Bundestag, also sees the ball in the court of the government.

“I don’t see how the Laender can achieve this without an improvement of their income situation,” said Schick.

Yet the federal government’s budget can only go so far. Finance Minister Schaeuble already needs to fill a hole of 2 billion euros a year expected income from a financial transaction tax, which has been budgeted for but not yet agreed.

He also has to adjust for about 4 billion euros less income from planned tax cuts in 2013 and 2014 and 4.8 billion euros that are meant to be saved from 2014.