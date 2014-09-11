Exclusive: Airbus CEO criticizes German government over defense export block

The windows of the Airbus A350 XWB flight-test aircraft are seen during a media day event at Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of aerospace and defense group Airbus (AIR.PA) criticized the German government on Thursday for its restrictive export policy on defense goods, saying it could deter international partners from cooperating on future defense projects.

“While there are lofty speeches being made that talk about more cooperation and consolidation in European defense, the axe is being swung at decades of Franco-German cooperation,” he said in a statement provided to Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier, French paper Les Echos reported that Berlin was blocking a contract for MBDA to supply an unnamed Gulf state with the Milan ER anti-tank missile.

Airbus owns 37.5 percent of MBDA, and other shareholders are Finmeccanica SIFI.MI and BAE Systems (BAES.L).