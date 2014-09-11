FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Airbus CEO criticizes German government over defense export block
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2014 / 11:28 AM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Airbus CEO criticizes German government over defense export block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The windows of the Airbus A350 XWB flight-test aircraft are seen during a media day event at Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of aerospace and defense group Airbus (AIR.PA) criticized the German government on Thursday for its restrictive export policy on defense goods, saying it could deter international partners from cooperating on future defense projects.

“While there are lofty speeches being made that talk about more cooperation and consolidation in European defense, the axe is being swung at decades of Franco-German cooperation,” he said in a statement provided to Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier, French paper Les Echos reported that Berlin was blocking a contract for MBDA to supply an unnamed Gulf state with the Milan ER anti-tank missile.

Airbus owns 37.5 percent of MBDA, and other shareholders are Finmeccanica SIFI.MI and BAE Systems (BAES.L).

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.