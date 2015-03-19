FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bahn: Will make acquisitions if we have financial leeway
March 19, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bahn: Will make acquisitions if we have financial leeway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk behind a glass wall with the logo of Deutsche Bahn at a train station in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German railway operator Deutsche Bahn plans to make acquisitions and buy stakes if it has financial leeway, chief executive Ruediger Grube said on Thursday.

He added group management alone would save 600 million euros ($640 million) in the next five years.

Earlier on Thursday Deutsche Bahn said its operating profit fell by 5.7 percent to 2.1 billion euros last year due to the costs of strikes by drivers and a storm last spring, confirming figures previously seen by Reuters.

($1 = 0.9373 euros)

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley

