A Deutsche Bank banner is pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016.

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A meeting of European Union finance ministers did not discuss the situation regarding Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank shares have come under pressure this week after Chief Executive John Cryan failed to secure a speedy deal with the U.S. Department of Justice at the weekend over misselling of mortgage-backed securities.