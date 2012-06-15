FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Germany sounds out Deutsche Post stake sale: sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: Germany sounds out Deutsche Post stake sale: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany is sounding out investment banks about selling at least part of its stake in Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE), Europe’s biggest express delivery and mail company, three people familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday.

Germany holds 30.5 percent, or 368 million shares, in Deutsche Post via state-controlled development bank KFW KFW.UL with a current market value of around 4.9 billion euros ($6.17 billion).

Of that, about 54 million shares - worth about 720 million euros - are locked up in a convertible bond which comes due on July 31, 2014.

KFW has contacted investment banks this week about the possible sale, the sources said, adding no bank has been formally mandated yet.

Deutsche Post, KfW and Germany’s finance ministry declined to comment.

Deutsche Post has previously signaled that further privatization steps would be welcome.

Reporting By Alexander Huebner, Edward Taylor, Philipp Halstrick, Matthias Inverardi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.