BMW rejects media reports of emissions manipulations
#Business News
July 23, 2017 / 3:33 PM / in 6 minutes

BMW rejects media reports of emissions manipulations

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A BMW logo is seen on a wheel at the Brussels International Auto Show in Belgium, January 22, 2015.Yves Herman/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW on Sunday rejected media reports that the emissions treatment systems in its vehicles did not work effectively and that it colluded with rivals on their design and prices.

Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday that BMW, VW (VOWG_p.DE), Audi and Porsche may have colluded to fix the prices and designs of diesel emissions treatment systems and other vehicle parts.

"Cars of the BMW Group are not being manipulated and are in line with the applicable legal requirements," BMW said in a statement.

The European Commission said on Saturday that EU antitrust regulators were investigating the allegations and German politicians have called for transparency and punishment in the event of wrongdoing.

Vehicle emissions have come under closer scrutiny worldwide since Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to installing illegal software to cheat U.S. emissions tests on diesel cars.

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter

