German state finds dioxin in eggs, sees no danger
#Health News
April 4, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 6 years ago

German state finds dioxin in eggs, sees no danger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German authorities said on Wednesday the highly poisonous chemical dioxin had been discovered above permitted levels in eggs from a German farm but they see no danger to the public.

Dioxin content of three to six times permitted levels were discovered by routine tests on a farm in the central German state of North Rhine Westphalia, the state agriculture ministry said. The farm has been sealed off and is not permitted to sell more eggs, the state ministry said.

How the dioxin came into the eggs is unclear and intensive investigations are underway, the ministry added. Tests had shown no contamination of animal feed at the farm.

In January 2011, an EU-wide health alert was issued when German officials said animal feed tainted with highly poisonous dioxin had been fed to hens and pigs, contaminating eggs, poultry meat and pork at the affected farms.

Germany then introduced a series of new measures including tough restrictions on animal feed ingredients.

Dioxin presents a danger to health if consumed over long periods.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane

