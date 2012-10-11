FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drunk Munich partygoer finds car - two years later
October 11, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Drunk Munich partygoer finds car - two years later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A man in southern Germany has been reunited with his car two years after forgetting where he parked, Bavarian police said on Thursday.

After a night of drinking in December 2010 and an unsuccessful search the next day, the vehicle’s owner reported his car as missing to the Munich police.

Authorities discovered it by chance last month after a traffic warden noticed that its inspection stickers had expired - 4 km from the spot where the now 33-year-old craftsman originally thought he had parked.

“The weird thing is that it turned up so far away, although the owner was pretty sure of where he had left it,” said police spokesman Alexander Lorenz.

In the trunk were 40,000 euros ($51,600) worth of tools including power drills and electric screwdrivers, Lorenz said.

Reporting By Chris Cottrell, editing by Paul Casciato

