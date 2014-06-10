FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble: ECB policy appropriate given low inflation
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble: ECB policy appropriate given low inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses the annual meeting of the of the Association of German Banks in Berlin, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank’s recent policy action was appropriate given low euro zone inflation but added that the ECB should leave interest rates at record lows no longer than necessary.

“The ECB does an excellent job. Given low inflation, its expansionary monetary policy stance seems appropriate,” Schaeuble told a finance conference in Frankfurt.

“But the ECB should stick no longer than necessary for price stability to their low interest rate policy,” he added.

Schaeuble also said that monetary policy had played an important role over the last couple of years, but it could not solve the euro zone’s underlying problems.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.