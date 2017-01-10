FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
German BDI industry body sees no quick change in ECB monetary policy
January 10, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 7 months ago

German BDI industry body sees no quick change in ECB monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Markus Kerber, managing director of Germany's BDI industry association, said on Tuesday he did not expect a swift change in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, adding that an increase in the inflation rate was no reason for a shift.

The current inflation indicators alone "are not yet, in my view, a sufficient pointer to a change in European interest rates," Kerber told a news conference.

A pick-up in inflation, both in Germany and the euro zone, has prompted fresh calls from German economists for the ECB to raise interest rates and scale back its monetary stimulus.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrea Shalal

