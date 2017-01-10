German BDI industry body sees no quick change in ECB monetary policy

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Markus Kerber, managing director of Germany's BDI industry association, said on Tuesday he did not expect a swift change in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, adding that an increase in the inflation rate was no reason for a shift.

The current inflation indicators alone "are not yet, in my view, a sufficient pointer to a change in European interest rates," Kerber told a news conference.

A pick-up in inflation, both in Germany and the euro zone, has prompted fresh calls from German economists for the ECB to raise interest rates and scale back its monetary stimulus.