Germany's BDI industry body says Trump economics to boost global growth

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association said on Wednesday that corporate and income tax cuts planned by U.S. President Donald Trump could provide an impetus for the German and global economies, warning however that protectionism harbors dangers.

It said such measures, including an expected hike in U.S. defense spending, would push the dollar up by 5-10 percent against main global currencies, which could in turn moderately boost exports and investments in the euro zone and Japan.

It expects the German economy to grow 1.5 percent this year, and the global economy to expand by 3.5 percent.