FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Germany's BDI industry body says Trump economics to boost global growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 25, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 7 months ago

Germany's BDI industry body says Trump economics to boost global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association said on Wednesday that corporate and income tax cuts planned by U.S. President Donald Trump could provide an impetus for the German and global economies, warning however that protectionism harbors dangers.

It said such measures, including an expected hike in U.S. defense spending, would push the dollar up by 5-10 percent against main global currencies, which could in turn moderately boost exports and investments in the euro zone and Japan.

It expects the German economy to grow 1.5 percent this year, and the global economy to expand by 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.