Germany's Schaeuble: want to deal with refugee crisis without new debt
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 8, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble: want to deal with refugee crisis without new debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the government wanted to deal with an unprecedented influx of refugees without taking on new debt.

At a Sunday evening meeting, leaders from Merkel’s governing coalition agreed to free up an additional six billion euros to pay for the record inflows.

“We want to do this without issuing new debt. We shouldn’t pass on the bill for the tasks that are facing us now to future generations,” Schaeuble told the German parliament.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Writing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
