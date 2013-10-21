German economic growth to strengthen over winter: Buba

The entrance of the Bundesbank headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German economy probably grew moderately in the third quarter and should strengthen through the winter with industry orders on an upward trend and conditions for private consumption strong, the Bundesbank said.

The economy stagnated in the first quarter of 2013 before growth picked up to 0.7 percent in the second. Many economists say that spurt was due to a construction rebound after a long, harsh winter, and masks a lackluster but steady outlook.

But the Bundesbank saw the economic uptrend remaining intact heading into this year’s winter.

“Economic output should have increased further in the summer (third) quarter of 2013,” the central bank said in its October monthly report on Monday.

“Industrial and construction orders as well as the Ifo expectations indicators point to a strengthening of the economic trend in the winter half-year,” it added.

“This is also supported by conditions for private consumption, which remain very favorable.”

The Ifo economic institute’s business survey showed business morale improved slightly to its highest level in 17 months in September, with an expectations index rising more than expected.

The Bundesbank also warned that rising housing prices in big cities are starting to separate from fundamentals, but added that they were yet to create significant risks to financial stability.

“Price increases have so far concentrated in large cities. Measured by longer-term demographic and economic influence factors, overvaluations could be between 5 and 10 percent,” the Bundesbank said.

“In the attractive large cities, the deviations are up to 20 percent.”

The central bank said that expectations of further price increases or speculative motives could support real property prices, and added that it did not see price pressures abating in the near term.

While potential future price corrections could cause losses to households, housing prices in the euro zone’s largest economy do not create significant macroeconomic risks at the moment, the Bundesbank said.

(The story has been filed again to add the dropped word ‘said’ in the first paragraph.)