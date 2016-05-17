FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German second-quarter growth solid but losing some momentum: Bundesbank
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

German second-quarter growth solid but losing some momentum: Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann adddresses the European Banking Congress at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German growth will remain solid in the second quarter but likely lose some of its momentum, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Tuesday, echoing private forecasts which have also pointed to more muted growth.

The euro zone’s largest economy grew by 0.7 percent in the first quarter, its strongest quarterly rate since the first quarter of 2014, pulling along a euro zone that is still saddled with high debt and high unemployment.

“Good conditions in the labor market, rising income expectations and stable prices are expected to keep consumer spending up,” Germany’s central bank said.

“However, oil prices are not expected to fall further and the strong rise in consumer purchasing power over the last two quarters is expected to recede,” the bank said.

It added that it was uncertain if the strong levels of exports seen in the first quarter could be maintained.

The bank will publish new 2016-2018 projections in June.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.