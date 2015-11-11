FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble tells central bankers loose policy carries risks
#Business News
November 11, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble tells central bankers loose policy carries risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin, Germany, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned central bankers on Wednesday that loose monetary policies risked creating false incentives and eroding countries’ willingness to reform their economies.

“I have great respect for the independence of the central bank,” Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin on European integration.

“But I tell the central bankers again and again that their monetary policy decisions also have a moral-hazard dimension.”

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
