German economy minister not worried about China market turmoil
August 25, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

German economy minister not worried about China market turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel makes a speech during a session of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2015.REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

JENA, Germany (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday he was not concerned by the potential impact of the latest developments in China on the German economy.

“The concerns that have arisen because of developments in China are certainly justified. Nevertheless, I think you have to say, from what we can judge, that it will not contribute to a deterioration of developments in Germany,” he said, adding positive momentum in Europe and lower oil prices were a help.

Chinese stocks have tumbled on fears about the lack of policy action from Beijing in response to data suggesting the downturn in the world’s second-biggest economy is deepening.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
