German construction orders rise 2.1 percent in May

(Reuters) - German construction orders rose for a seventh consecutive month in May, data showed on Friday, although the pace of growth in the building sector of Europe’s largest economy is slowing.

May orders increased by 2.1 percent on the year, less than April’s 4.5 percent rise and March’s 5.6 percent gain. An unusually mild winter in Germany saw many construction projects brought forward.

In the first five months of the year, orders rose by 4.9 percent on a price-adjusted basis compared with the same period a year earlier, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Turnover in the construction industry rose by 16.7 percent on the year between January and May to 22.1 billion euros.

Growth was in large part led by underground construction contracts which grew by 8.2 percent in May, compensating for a decrease in above-ground orders.

The construction sector is benefiting from low interest rates, Germany’s stable job market and rising incomes, which are encouraging citizens to buy their own homes. Investors are also continuing to look to property in the absence of high-yielding alternatives.