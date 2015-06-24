FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German construction orders post first fall of year in April
June 24, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

German construction orders post first fall of year in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker is seen behind scaffoldings at a construction in Berlin July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German construction orders fell by 6.1 percent on the year in April, marking their first drop this year, data from the German Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The Office said, however, that the drop was largely due to an unfavorable comparison to April 2014, a month which saw a strong increase in new business.

The picture for the first four months of 2015 was subdued, with data showing new business fell 0.6 percent between January and April compared with the same period last year.

German construction industry body HDB said in May it was expecting firms to rake in 101 billion euros in revenues this year - more than at any point since 2000.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

