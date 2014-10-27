Germany's DIHK cuts 2015 German GDP forecast to 0.8 percent

File photo of containers are loaded onto a container ship at a shipping terminal in the harbour in Hamburg September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to just 0.8 percent from a previous 1.5 percent on Monday, taking a considerably bleaker view than the German government which sees growth of 1.3 percent next year.

The German economy had a strong start to 2014 but contracted in the second quarter, and some economists have cautioned that a recession could be on the cards given a faltering euro zone and depressed investment climate due to political crises abroad.

The DIHK also cut its 2014 GDP forecast to 1.3 percent. In May it had forecast growth of 2.0 percent, cutting this to 1.5 percent in August.

