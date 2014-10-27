FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's DIHK cuts 2015 German GDP forecast to 0.8 percent
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's DIHK cuts 2015 German GDP forecast to 0.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of containers are loaded onto a container ship at a shipping terminal in the harbour in Hamburg September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to just 0.8 percent from a previous 1.5 percent on Monday, taking a considerably bleaker view than the German government which sees growth of 1.3 percent next year.

The German economy had a strong start to 2014 but contracted in the second quarter, and some economists have cautioned that a recession could be on the cards given a faltering euro zone and depressed investment climate due to political crises abroad.

The DIHK also cut its 2014 GDP forecast to 1.3 percent. In May it had forecast growth of 2.0 percent, cutting this to 1.5 percent in August.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.