German export prospects to remain very restrained: ministry
October 10, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

German export prospects to remain very restrained: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German export outlook will remain muted in coming months because of subdued global demand and halting growth in the euro zone but German consumers have sufficient job and income security to underpin demand, the economy ministry said on Friday.

“In coming months we must count on exports developing in a very restrained way,” said the ministry’s monthly report, adding that a “robust job market, rising incomes and stable prices will mean private consumption continues to play a positive role”.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin

