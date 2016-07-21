German economy in good shape, but risks increased after Brexit - ministry

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - The German economy remains on a solid growth path due to strong domestic demand, but external risks have increased after Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The aggregate of latest economic indicators point to a continuation of the moderate economic upswing over the course of the year," the ministry said in its monthly report.

The German economy overall is in a solid shape, it said. "But risks have increased after the Brexit decision."

Europe's largest economy grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter, its strongest quarterly rate in two years, as soaring private consumption, higher construction investment and state spending on migrants more than offset weak foreign trade.

The government expects buoyant domestic demand to drive an overall economic expansion of 1.7 percent in 2016, on a par with last year.

The ministry said that the strong growth rate at the beginning of the year was mainly shaped by special factors such as strong construction activity thanks to a mild winter.

The usual spring recovery in construction was therefore pulled forward, meaning this could dampen the rate of economic expansion in the second quarter, it added. But rising employment, higher real wages and nearly stable prices are expected to further boost consumers' purchasing power.

The resulting strong domestic demand is pushing up tax income, with overall revenues up more than 5 percent on the year in the first six months of 2016, the finance ministry said. That is enabling Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to increase state spending on migrants and infrastructure while sticking to his cherished goal of a balanced budget.

In the first half of the year, state spending by the federal government rose by more than 2 percent to 150.7 billion euros ($166 billion), leaving a budget surplus of some 5 billion euros for the period from January to June, the report showed.

The ministry said it expected German exports to continue to grow at a moderate pace, pointing to strong demand especially from euro zone countries. "However, the development of the world economy is still restrained," it added.