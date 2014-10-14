FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany cuts growth forecasts to 1.2 percent this year, 1.3 percent next
October 14, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Germany cuts growth forecasts to 1.2 percent this year, 1.3 percent next

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Sigmar Gabriel attends a news conference in Berlin, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry slashed its forecasts for economic growth on Tuesday to 1.2 percent for this year and 1.3 percent for next year, blaming crises abroad and moderate global growth.

That signals a strong downturn in expectations when compared with the ministry’s April forecasts for growth of 1.8 and 2.0 percent respectively in Europe’s largest economy.

It estimated exports would increase by 3.4 percent this year and by 4.1 percent next year while imports would surge by 4.0 and 5.5 percent.

That means foreign trade will subtract 0.1 percentage points from growth this year and detract an even-bigger 0.3 percentage points next year, the ministry said.

“The German economy is steering through rough foreign waters. Geopolitical crises have also increased uncertainty in Germany and moderate growth is weighing on the German economy,” said Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, adding that domestic impetus nonetheless remained intact.

Even forecasts for domestic demand were, however, downgraded to an increase of 1.4 percent this year and 1.7 percent next year compared with April’s forecasts for gains of 1.9 and 2.1 percent respectively.

Gross capital investment will rise by 3.2 percent this year and by 3.3 percent next, the ministry said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

