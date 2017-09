German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi 2015 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that economic weakness in China and Latin American could have a negative impact on Europe’s biggest economy.

A climate of uncertainty, especially signs of weakness in China and Brazil could “at some point in time could affect our country,” said Gabriel, who is also vice-chancellor.