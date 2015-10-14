Germany's Gabriel says refugee spending like stimulus package

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that increased government spending for refugees would work like a stimulus package for Europe’s biggest economy.

“When it comes to refugees, the billions of euros we are planning to invest in education, kindergartens and schools will of course have an effect like a small stimulus package,” Gabriel told reporters in Berlin.

“But this will play a role rather next year than this year,” he said, adding that the increased spending for refugees was an investment in the future of the country when taking Germany’s challenge of an aging society into account.

