German consumer morale hits highest level in more than 13 years

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment jumped to its highest level in more than 13 years heading into March as low oil prices benefited households, freeing up cash for them to spend on other things.

GfK market research group said its consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, rose to 9.7 points from 9.3 a month ago.

That was the highest reading since Oct. 2001 and topped the Reuters consensus forecast of 9.5 points. Private consumption has overtaken exports as Germany’s main engine of growth and may keep boosting the economy after the

country’s biggest labor union, IG Metall, clinched a 3.4 percent rise in wages for 3.7 million workers.

GfK said consumers were brushing off ongoing tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine and tensions with

Greece over its bailout program.

“(Consumers) are increasingly optimistic,” said GfK’s Rolf Buerkl in a statement. “The collapse in energy prices is strengthening the purchasing power of private households and leaves room to buy other things,” he said.

The survey showed German consumers expect the economy to continue its upward path, helped by low inflation, a weak euro

which boosts German exports, and low energy costs.

Consumers were also more optimistic about their future income due partly to a strong labor market and more willing to

make purchases than at any time since Dec. 2006, just before the German government raised sales tax.